Friday, July 6, 2018 - 19:00
Behind Gandhi Market, Comrade Harbanslal Marg, Sion, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400022, India

Mumbai
Rs. 300 - Rs. 1500 (Tickets available on Book my show)
Perfect Harmony Productions is delighted to announce Hari- The Legend, an exceptional evening that celebrates Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia's 80th birthday celebration and his contribution to the musical world. It provides an opportunity for the audience to discover unknown dimensions of Guruji's life. It will bring together Bollywood celebrities and stalwarts from the musical world.

