Date: 
Saturday, July 14, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021, India

Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 500 - Rs. 2500 (Tickets available on Book my show)
Siddharth Meghani : Siddharth 'Elvis' Meghani - India's Resident Elvis Presley.You can't help but notice him. That golden voice. The sudden dance moves. The snap of his fingers. He walks down the stage and gives his scarf to your mom and you just don't know what to do. 'Coz even though she's 65, she's dancing with the King of Rock and Roll! But mom, It's not Elvis you say. She's not listening and the crowd's in an absolute frenzy. He finishes off the crescendo, gyrating wildly and ending in a pose thats reminiscent of The King himself. There is a thunderous applause and shouts of Go Sid! Go Megs! Elvis...Elvis...Elvis! And in that euphoric moment, you can't help but admire Siddharth Meghani and his passion for portraying his beloved idol, Elvis Presley! Siddharth Meghani is not just an Elvis Presley tribute artist but a diehard fan who has dedicated his life to keeping Elvis and his legendary music alive in India. Sid's journey started off at Mumbai's erstwhile Jazz By The Bay, the city's premier restobar that had a heady mix of top socialites and advertising folk drawn by good food and of course great music! As Sid got popular, the gigs increased. Elvis was alive! Other cities beckoned and soon Sid had a brand new Elvis suitcase replete with hundreds of airline baggage stickers. Chirag Aggarwal : Chirag is the founder of D.W.C He has been in the entertainment industry since 2007 and is a versatile dancer, teacher, choreographer, zumba instructor and performer. Apart from being a dancer, Chirag is a performer, teacher, choreographer and much more. He is a multi-faceted performer and was the semi finalist of a dance reality sjow called dance premier league(DPL) on Sony TV in 2009. He has done many pivotal roles in many productions- Grease, Broadway and beyond, L.O.V.E and the recent musical comedy play, Raell Padamsee's Knock Knock. Karla Singh : Although she holds a Masters degree in Business Education, she has found her calling in the performing arts for over 35 years in Mumbai. Her career in India started as a dancer and choreographer for musicals such as Evita, Grease, Bottoms Up, Oliver, Tarantula Tanzi &amp; Jesus Christ Superstar- both Rahul da Cunhas and Alyque Padamsees as Associate Director, among many others and has choreographed over 75 ad films . She has worked as an actress in theater in comedies, dramas, and musicals and Hindi feature films as well. Branching off into direction of theater productions for both children and adults and doing voice overs keeps her very busy indeed. The latest production is as an Associate Director and choreographer for Raell Padamsees ACE productions - The Sound of Music, preceded by Rediscover the Epic as Director this year and last year

