Date: 
Friday, July 13, 2018 - 20:30
Venue: 

Dinanath Mangeshkar Natya Griha Hall: Mumbai,Natawariya Dutta Bhatt Marg, Vile Parle - East, Mongibhai Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400057, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 200 - Rs. 500
Rajessh Iyer Singer Rajessh Iyer is a Mumbai based classically trained artist with a melodious vocal cord and a vibrant stage presence. Rajessh is an accomplished singer, who renders songs from the golden era of Hindi cinema and is also known as the voice of Kishore Kumar. Rajessh Iyer has performed in more than 1500 stage shows. He has the distinction of performing in the august presence of legends like Pyarelalji, Ameen Sayani, Waheeda Rahman, Kalyanji Anandji, Manna Dey, Khayyam, O P Nayyar and Ravindra Jain. Sarvesh Mishra Sarvesh Mishra is a singer known for the resemblance of his voice and singing style to Mohd. Rafi. A down-to-earth personality and versatile professional stage singer, he has traveled worldwide for music performances. Nirupama De Nirupama De was one of the finalists of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2007. She is a peerless voice for Asha Bhosle ji's songs. Sarita Rajesh Winner of 7 consecutive episodes of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, singer Sarita Rajesh is an artist with a melodious range who has more than 2000 stage shows to her credit. Sarita Rajesh is the finalist for Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Sarita, the winner of Lata Mangeshkar junior award conferred by the state government of MP, has performed in more than 2000 stage shows and has enchanted music lovers in Las Vegas, California, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, Alaska, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Belgium and Dubai. Neeta Jadhav Neeta is a very beautiful and versatile singer. She delivers all the songs very effectively and comfortably. She has a very huge fan following in stage shows in Mumbai.

