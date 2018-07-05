RadioandMusic
Date: 
Friday, July 6, 2018 - 21:00
Venue: 

4th Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Road Number 3, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
100 - 300
Azadi Records is proud to introduce its 2018 / 2019 roster as part of a showcase event at Above The Habitat, Mumbai. Since the beginning, our aim has been to bring you forward-thinking music that showcases stories that are often ignored by the industry. The love and support we've received for our work so far has been overwhelming and has given us the drive to aim to a little bit higher in the future. We're excited to introduce you to the future faces of Azadi Records and debuting a lot of new music. Get to know them below.

