Date: 
Thursday, July 12, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

Shanmukhananda Hall, Behind Gandhi Market, Comrade Harbanslal Marg, Sion, Mumbai

Mumbai
Rs. 500 - Rs. 11800 (Tickets available on book my show)
Shreya Ghoshal Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal started her illustrious career in 2002 after she was noticed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali when she won the musical reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at the age of sixteen and subsequently sang five songs in his film, Devdas. Her seductive numbers in Jism established her as a versatile singer in the industry, and since then she has only seen progress in her career. Working with big names in the industry, like Anu Malik, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Nadeem-Shravan she lent her voice to popular songs like Piyu Bole, Dheere Jalna, Agar Tum Mil Jao, Pehle Se, Hum To Aise Hain, Yeh Ishq Haaye, Mere Dholna, Main Agar Kahoon, Deewani Mastani, Pinga among many more, before she was associated with Bucket List (2018). Her other 2018 releases include Padmaavat, Sanju and Dhadak. A recipient of four National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards, Shreya became the first Indian singer to get a wax statue in the Indian Madame Tussauds. Apart from Hindi cinema, she is widely known for her songs in the South Indian film industry as well, like Yen Chellam in Album (2002), Munbe Vaa composed by A. R. Rahman, for which she bagged the Tamil Nadu State Film Award. She has also appeared in several musical reality TV shows. Ted Strickland, the governor of Ohio declared 26 June as 'Shreya Ghoshal Day'. She was awarded the highest honour in London by the members of House of Commons of the United Kingdom on April 2013.

7 Jul 2018 - 7:00pm
Nayi Udaan
Sparsh - Sparsh The Band is an alternative Hindi rock band and have won Asia's Biggest College
8 Jul 2018 - 5:00pm
Mumbai Local: Rahul Ram - The Politics and Art of Aisi Taisi
Rahul Ram Rahul Ram never thought he was going to become a musician.
1
I still have to struggle every day: Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI: He has given one of the biggest hits of 2017 to Bollywood in the form of Humsafar and has taken the maximum awards for the song featured in...read more

2
Guru Randhawa's 'Made In India' makes another record

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s latest single, Made In India has made another record. The song has become the first Indian song to cross 100 million views in...read more

3
Drumcode Festival announces full line-up, schedule for debut edition

MUMBAI: Swedish techno label Drumcode Records, led by techno legend and head-honcho Adam Beyer, announces the timetable for the first edition of...read more

4
Justin Timberlake releases his new track 'SoulMate'

MUMBAI : Singer Justin Timberlake released his new song titled Soulmate.The actor, singer, and songwriter made that announcement alongside the...read more

5
Tulsi Kumar goes 'Quad Biking' in Greece

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who is currently in Greece, is having a gala time at Mykonos Island there. The new mommy recently shared a picture of her...read more

