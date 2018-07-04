RadioandMusic
Date: 
Saturday, July 7, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

St. Andrews Auditorium, St. Dominic Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 150 - Rs. 400 (Tickets available on book my show)
Sparsh - Sparsh The Band is an alternative Hindi rock band and have won Asia's Biggest College Rock Festival, Mood Indigo in 2011 held at IIT Mumbai. Sparsh is a band of self-learned musicians who are proud of each other's talents and are game for experimenting new forms of music. They have performed the opening act for many popular artists in the industry like Kailash Kher, Amit Trivedi and more. They also featured in a Bollywood movie titled Banjo in which they got a chance to play their original song Ab Jaag Jaa in the movie. AR Divine- Rachit and Abhishek came together on the sets of The Voice India, 2017. Even though their genres were apart, one was from Sufi background and the other Bollywood, yet their voice and soul unified as they felt an energy binding them together. They were still dreaming for their shot at reality when PadmaShri Kailash Kher gave them a platform of support and motivated them calling their intervention and voice Divine. Thus creating this beautiful band called AR Divine. They are now part of the country's developing interest in Sufi Fusion.

7 Jul 2018 - 7:00pm
Nayi Udaan
