Gig Guide
Date: 
Sunday, July 8, 2018 - 20:00
Venue: 

Harkat Studios, Versova, Mumbai

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs.350
Shorthand is a free-genre band based in Delhi. The four-piece band enjoys exploring and creating music, taking inspiration from funk, progressive rock, jazz and blues. Shorthand has performed at and won several college festivals in Delhi in the last year, and has currently begun working on producing and recording an EP and album. At Harkat Studios, Shorthand will be playing a softer soul/funk set.

