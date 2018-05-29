RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, June 9, 2018 - 20:00
Venue: 

Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru

Select City: 
Bengaluru
Entry Details: 
Rs 480 - 2,560
Johnnie Walker The Journey presents the Broken Brass Ensemble - a spectacular & traditional Brass Band, all the way from the city of New Orleans, USA! Known for a fusion of Jazz, Funk, Hip-hop and Soul music, the band has an innate ability to orchestrate a nostalgic New Orleans jazz compilation, incorporating unique yet distinct melodies. Broken Brass Ensemble have been firing up a storm all over Europe, consistently selling out on shows in the UK touring for their latest album, the Brasshopper and now make a stop at Bangalore.

