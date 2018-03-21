RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 18:00
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
It is an international improvisation project that introduces a new and unique improvisation concept. The musicians play blindfolded, while one of them acts as a conductor, who signals them when to play or sing and when to stop. The musicians don’t know 'When' they will play and the conductor doesn’t know 'What' they will play.

other events

22 Mar 2018 - 7:00pm
Back with a Bang! Featuring Igor Butman
In 2015, Jazz Addicts, along with the NCPA, brought to you the fantastic concert of the Igor Butman
buy ticket
22 Mar 2018 - 9:30pm
'Here We Go' by The Revisit Project at The Quarter
The Revisit Project was initially a jam band focused on reviving the lost indian film music from 60&
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Music helps elevate the therapy session: Jenisha Shah

MUMBAI: Neerja Birla’s Mpower, aims at empowering people dealing with mental health and disorders. Mpower has always believed that music has a...read more

2
The funky musical cosmos of Carnatic meets Electronic Group RINI

MUMBAI: What if Ludovico Einaudi was the resident composer on the Starship Enterprise? What if an entire song revolved around a cozy cup of hot...read more

3
Raja Kumari and Kailash Kher to shoot their first video together

MUMBAI: Believe In You hitmaker Raja Kumari and the legendary Kailash would be collaborating for a reality show on Zee5 titled Lockdown. Here they...read more

4
Alison Wonderland reveals collab with Trippie Redd ‘High’

MUMBAI: Shortly after announcing her 14-track LP, titled Awake, Alison Wonderland shares yet another banger from the project, which features 18-year-...read more

5
I have been fortunate to work with great people: Shilpa Rao

MUMBAI: Last we heard her when she crooned the iconic Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo for Saba in Aye Dil Hai Mushkil, played by Aishwarya Rai. And here she...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group