The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004
The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004
MUMBAI: Neerja Birla’s Mpower, aims at empowering people dealing with mental health and disorders. Mpower has always believed that music has a...read more
MUMBAI: What if Ludovico Einaudi was the resident composer on the Starship Enterprise? What if an entire song revolved around a cozy cup of hot...read more
MUMBAI: Believe In You hitmaker Raja Kumari and the legendary Kailash would be collaborating for a reality show on Zee5 titled Lockdown. Here they...read more
MUMBAI: Shortly after announcing her 14-track LP, titled Awake, Alison Wonderland shares yet another banger from the project, which features 18-year-...read more
MUMBAI: Last we heard her when she crooned the iconic Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo for Saba in Aye Dil Hai Mushkil, played by Aishwarya Rai. And here she...read more