Date: 
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 21:00
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 1249/- onwards
Phone No: 
83291 10638
Igor Butman is considered to be a virtuoso saxophonist, and a skilled bandleader. Fantine Pritoula made her musical debut in 2010, when she came onto the Australian scene by lending her vocals to Space Invada’s soulful jazz-inspired single ‘Super Sweet’. Fantine Pritoula has served as the opening act for Erykah Badu at the iconic Sydney Opera House. Catch their performance at Live at The Quarter. Artist line-up - Igor Butman - Saxophone Oleg Akkuratov - Piano Fantine Pritoula - Vocals

