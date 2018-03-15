RadioandMusic
Date: 
Saturday, March 17, 2018 - 21:00
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 749/- onwards
Phone No: 
83291 10638
AC is a Southern California born multi-instrumentalist, composer, and bandleader. At the age of 9, AC began studying guitar and performing professionally as a teenager. AC4 comprises of the brilliant Aron Nyiro on drums, Christos Yerolatsitis on the piano & Avishek Dey on bass.

