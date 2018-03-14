RadioandMusic
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 21:00
The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Mumbai
Rs. 749/- onwards
83291 10638
This is the launch of their third studio album 'Sabar'. Drawing inspiration from the process of creation and growth, Sabar is a melange of intense emotional experiences, expressed through poignant songwriting and contemporary - classical compositions. The title is an adaptation of the Arabic word 'Sabr' signifying 'patience' and is a musical testimony to the idea of holding your own ground and allowing the universe to present all opportunities for growth. The songs are written from a wide variety of perspectives on gratitude, grief, contempt, perseverance, inspiration, and aspiration. Anindo and Pavithra will be joined by Aveleon Giles Vaz and Steve Peter on drums and bass respectively.

