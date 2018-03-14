The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004
The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004
MUMBAI: A popular name with his track Suit Suit Karda, Half Punjabi-Half Tamil Brit based singer Arjun, is all set with his new album Closer to Home...read more
MUMBAI: Vipin Aneja, who has sung songs for films like Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, has teamed up with music maestro AR Rahman for an...read more
MUMBAI: It’s not an easy task for a star kid to follow in the footsteps of their father, especially when the father happens to be a legend. Same has...read more
MUMBAI: Ever since Jubin Nautiyal began his musical career, who is today amongst the famous names in the Bollywood playback industry, was in search...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Zayn Malik has unfollowed Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda on social media following his break-up with the model.Soon after news...read more