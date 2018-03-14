RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, March 16, 2018 - 11:00
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Phone No: 
83291 10638
Put on your dancing shoes and embrace nights full of revelry as some of the best DJ’s and musicians take over the console at Late Night at the Quarter starting March 16 and scheduled at 11 pm every weekend. Groove to the music and savour food and cocktails into midnight and make it a memorable one! And guess what? Entry is free for all those who have passes of the evening show at the performance earlier that night or a cover charge for our late night crew. Your weekends now have the perfect music destination! The Quarter comprises four distinct venues situated at the iconic Royal Opera House. Live At The Quarter (a live music venue), Drink at The Quarter (a cocktail bar), Café at The Quarter (an all-day café), and Dine at The Quarter (an al-fresco restaurant).

