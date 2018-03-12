Tribute to Billie Holiday at The Quarter

RadioandMusic
Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 21:00
The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Mumbai
Rs. 749/- onwards
83291 10638
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya has always been drawn towards music, from Jazz to RnB, the Delhi-based musician has performed at several gigs in the city, juggling genres. Join her as she pays tribute to the music of Billie Holiday at The Quarter along with Adil Manuel on guitar, Dee Wood on bass and Saurav Ghosh on drums. Line-up: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya - Vocals Adil Manuel - Guitar Dee Wood - Bass Saurav Ghosh - Drums

