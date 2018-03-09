RadioandMusic
Saturday, March 10, 2018 - 22:00
The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Mumbai
Rs. 749 onwards
83291 10638
Amarnath Hazarika on guitar, Marios Menelaou on bass, Saurav Ghosh on drums and vocalist Lydia Hendrikje Hornung will perform an upbeat Jazz and Pop set. Line-up - Lydia Hendrikje Hornung - Vocals Amarnath Hazarika - Guitar Marios Menelaou - Bass Saurav Ghosh - Drums

