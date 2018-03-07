RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, March 9, 2018 - 21:00
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs.999 onwards
Phone No: 
83291 10638
Bohemia Junction in association with Grand Philharmonic presents Stringfever - the world's first genetically modified String Quartet comprises of brothers Giles, Ralph, Neal and their cousin Graham. No ordinary Quartet - they perform on five and six string electric violins, viola and cello. Neal, the cellist also provides vocal percussion with his superb Beatboxing skills. Since their debut in 2003 they have received standing ovations in hundreds of cities in more than 20 countries including 14 tours of the USA. Recent performances include a tour to China, the Cayman Arts festival, London's Leicester Square Theatre, Soria festival in Spain and the Henley Festival. They have performed many times on radio and TV in the UK and were the house band for ITV's 'That’s what I call Television' hosted by Fern Britton. The Quarter is happy to host Stringfever in their first and only show in India.

other events

7 Mar 2018 - 9:00pm
Many Roots Ensemble at The Quarter
Come beat the mid week blues on Wednesday at The Quarter.
buy ticket
8 Mar 2018 - 7:30pm
Female musicians lead International Women's Day at The Quarter
This Women’s Day, it’s Ladies First at The Quarter. Celebrate your femininity on March 8 with som
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Sonu Nigam celebrates Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's Birthday

MUMBAI: Sandese Aate Hai fame singer recently celebrated his guru’s birthday.  Well, it was not only Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s birthday, but the...read more

2
Classical vocalist Mugdha Vaishampayan to perform at SurSagar

MUMBAI: Talented young and versatile singer Mugdha Vaishampayan is a vocalist gifted with a mellifluous voice. This very singer will perform in...read more

3
British singer Arjun unveils debut album

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter-producer Arjun, who has roots in Sri Lanka, has released his debut album Closer To Home."Collaborating with a...read more

4
Martin Garrix big winner at the Buma Awards

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix is the big winner at this year’s Buma Awards, one of the most important Dutch music prizes. The Buma Awards are for the...read more

5
'The Remix' gave importance to my music know-how, not looks: Sunidhi

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who will be seen as a judge on the digital reality show The Remix, says shooting for it while she was pregnant was...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group