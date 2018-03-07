The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004
The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004
MUMBAI: Sandese Aate Hai fame singer recently celebrated his guru’s birthday. Well, it was not only Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s birthday, but the...read more
MUMBAI: Talented young and versatile singer Mugdha Vaishampayan is a vocalist gifted with a mellifluous voice. This very singer will perform in...read more
MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter-producer Arjun, who has roots in Sri Lanka, has released his debut album Closer To Home."Collaborating with a...read more
MUMBAI: Martin Garrix is the big winner at this year’s Buma Awards, one of the most important Dutch music prizes. The Buma Awards are for the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who will be seen as a judge on the digital reality show The Remix, says shooting for it while she was pregnant was...read more