Gig Guide
Date: 
Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

Tata Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point, NCPA Marg, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 450 - Rs. 2560
In 2015, Jazz Addicts, along with the NCPA, brought to you the fantastic concert of the Igor Butman quartet along with the fabulous blind pianist and vocalist from Russia, Oleg Akkuratov, a unique jazz and classical musician. In 2016, Igor Butman brought to you the great multilingual jazz singer Fantine of Russian and Dominican descent whose virtuosity and ability to sing in seven languages held the crowd spellbound. In March, Butman performs again with the unique combination of Akkuratov and Fantine performing together.

