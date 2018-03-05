RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 21:00
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 749 onwards
Phone No: 
83291 10638
Come beat the mid week blues on Wednesday at The Quarter. Shirish Malhotra (Sax), Rohit Gupta (Keys/Trumpet), Subid Khan (Guitar), Souvik Bhattacharya (Bass), Abhisek Debsikdar (Drums) with guest artists will entertain you with Funk, Latin and Afro-Cuban music. Line-up- Shirish Malhotra - Saxophone Rohit Gupta - Keys/Trumpet Subid Khan - Guitars Souvik Bhattacharya - Bass Abhisek Debsikdar – Drums ft. Guest Artists

other events

7 Mar 2018 - 9:00pm
Many Roots Ensemble at The Quarter
Come beat the mid week blues on Wednesday at The Quarter.
buy ticket
8 Mar 2018 - 7:30pm
Female musicians lead International Women's Day at The Quarter
This Women’s Day, it’s Ladies First at The Quarter. Celebrate your femininity on March 8 with som
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Gaana Crossblade- An enthralling musical escapade in the heart of Punjab

MUMBAI: They say music has no language and rightly so. For music transcends worldly boundaries, projecting beyond the dimensions of the physical...read more

2
Fergie gives first performance after national anthem controversy

MUMBAI: Singer Fergie returned to the stage just two weeks after a controversy over her jazzy performance of the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All...read more

3
It was great to collaborate with Irrfan again: Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who has rehashed his hit track Patola for Blackmail, says it is a pleasure to once again collaborate with actor Irrfan...read more

4
Mariah Carey has 'spa night' daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey had a spa night with her six-and-a-half-year-old daughter Monroe.The Grammy winner, 47, posted a pair of photographs of...read more

5
When Mannan Shaah bonded with Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Who doesn't want to work with one of the most renowned names in the film industry - Javed Akhtar? But, how many really get the opportunity...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group