RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, March 9, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

Dublin Square: Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla West, Opposite Naaz Hotel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400070, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Gold(Seating) – Rs 799 Silver(Standing) – Rs 499
The very talented Lucky Ali is set to perform at Phoenix Market City, Kurla in a concert that promises to be unique in its presentation and feel. He will be belting out his popular numbers. Blessed with a voice thats smooth and soulful it is bound to strike a chord with listeners. He will present his popular numbers like Dekha Hai Aise Bhi, O Sanam to name a few.

other events

7 Mar 2018 - 9:00pm
Many Roots Ensemble at The Quarter
Come beat the mid week blues on Wednesday at The Quarter.
buy ticket
8 Mar 2018 - 7:30pm
Female musicians lead International Women's Day at The Quarter
This Women’s Day, it’s Ladies First at The Quarter. Celebrate your femininity on March 8 with som
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Gaana Crossblade- An enthralling musical escapade in the heart of Punjab

MUMBAI: They say music has no language and rightly so. For music transcends worldly boundaries, projecting beyond the dimensions of the physical...read more

2
Fergie gives first performance after national anthem controversy

MUMBAI: Singer Fergie returned to the stage just two weeks after a controversy over her jazzy performance of the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All...read more

3
It was great to collaborate with Irrfan again: Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who has rehashed his hit track Patola for Blackmail, says it is a pleasure to once again collaborate with actor Irrfan...read more

4
Mariah Carey has 'spa night' daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey had a spa night with her six-and-a-half-year-old daughter Monroe.The Grammy winner, 47, posted a pair of photographs of...read more

5
When Mannan Shaah bonded with Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Who doesn't want to work with one of the most renowned names in the film industry - Javed Akhtar? But, how many really get the opportunity...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group