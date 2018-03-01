RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Monday, April 9, 2018 - 20:00
Venue: 

Phoenix Marketcity: Whitefield, Bengaluru

Select City: 
Bengaluru
Entry Details: 
1,989 Onwards
'You're Beautiful', 'Goodbye My Lover', '1973', 'Heart to Heart', 'Bonfire Heart', doesn't it all take you back down memory lane?! With the release of his debut album Back to Bedlam in 2004, achieving worldwide fame with hit singles such as 'You're Beautiful' and 'Goodbye My Lover', singer-songwriter JAMES BLUNT is all set to perform LIVE for the very first time ever in India, ONLY in Bangalore as a part of 'The Afterlove Tour' to promote his fifth studio album 'The Afterlove'. Bangalore needs a soulful pop rock concert and It's about time that Bangalore has one. Hedone Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd is excited to bring to you James Blunt and this is just the beginning. Be a step closer to watching him perform live.

other events

2 Mar 2018 - 9:00pm
Horn fronted, five piece powerband: The Fanculos at The Quarter
This horn-fronted, five-piece powerband was dreamt up by Italian/Guyanese, British-born musician Ram
buy ticket
3 Mar 2018 - 9:00pm
Adil Manuel Collective at The Quarter
Guitarist/Composer Adil Manuel has been leading ensembles and playing as a sessions musician for wel
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
'Dukh', a perfect example of karma by Lokdukh Punjabi

MUMBAI: We all have gone through heartbreak, at least once. While, a fact that we all believe in is the universe gets back to the culprit, in the...read more

2
'Dil Jaane Na' from 'Dil Junglee' will give you 'relationship goals'

MUMBAI: Dil Jaane Na, a romantic track has been shot under the backdrop of breathtaking locations. This track resonates with the title of the film...read more

3
UP Festival Tours Europe and Russia ahead of debut event in May

MUMBAI: Czech festival Up Festival has announced a tour spanning five dates in Europe and Russia ahead of their debut event in May. The tour will...read more

4
'You Know What', a Marathi romantic track gives you a 'poetic feel'

MUMBAI: You Know What, a passionate love track released by Zee Music Marathi will get you hitched to the track. This romantic number has been...read more

5
'Hawayein' music producer turns composer

MUMBAI: Sourav Roy, who has produced music for songs like Hawayein, London Thumakda and Zaalima, has turned music composer.He has composed two...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group