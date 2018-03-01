Horn fronted, five piece powerband: The Fanculos at The Quarter

RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, March 2, 2018 - 21:00
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
749 onwards
Phone No: 
83291 10638
This horn-fronted, five-piece powerband was dreamt up by Italian/Guyanese, British-born musician Ramon Ibrahim. Ramon was heavily influenced at an early age by British SKA bands such as The Specials, The Beat, Madness, etc. and recently set about writing an original set based on his own interpretation of SKA, reggae and other cool things. Their live set is a mixture of high energy SKA, dub, reggae, funk and even more high-energy SKA! The main focus of this band is live performance, audience interaction, good times and just general fanculery. So get yer skanking shoes on and be prepared to jump up and down in a frenetic fashion.

