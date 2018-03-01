The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004
The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004
MUMBAI: Czech festival Up Festival has announced a tour spanning five dates in Europe and Russia ahead of their debut event in May. The tour will...read more
MUMBAI: We all have gone through heartbreak, at least once. While, a fact that we all believe in is the universe gets back to the culprit, in the...read more
MUMBAI: You Know What, a passionate love track released by Zee Music Marathi will get you hitched to the track. This romantic number has been...read more
MUMBAI: Sourav Roy, who has produced music for songs like Hawayein, London Thumakda and Zaalima, has turned music composer.He has composed two...read more
MUMBAI: Disney India's Broadway-style musical based on Aladdin will premiere here in April.Online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow is the...read more