Date: 
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 19:30
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 499 onwards
Phone No: 
83291 10638
This Women’s Day, it’s Ladies First at The Quarter. Celebrate your femininity on March 8 with some of the music industry’s most dashing divas! These three sonic goddesses will perform songs by, of and for women, along with foot-tapping renditions of their own hits. This star studded female line-up is headlined by singer, spoken word artist, actor Monica Dogra; the charismatic, charming and soulful Tipriti Kharbangar and her band Soulmate; and powerhouse vocalist and performer extraordinaire Kanchan Daniels along with her band Kanchan Daniels & The Beards. The festivities will be kick started with a fire-side chat with these maids of honour, followed by individual performances by each of them. Wrap up the night with dinner and drinks at any of The Quarter’s four fantastic spaces.

