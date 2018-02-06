Amine and Hamza at The Quarter

RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Thursday, February 8, 2018 - 21:30
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon,
Mumbai – 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 749/- onwards
Amine and Hamza M'raihi are two Tunisian musician brothers, playing respectively the oud and the qanun, the two major instruments of the classical Arabic music. Since a very young age, the brothers were raised with classical Arab music which allowed them to develop an extensive mastery of their instruments. They have since evolved into diverse musical traditions including classical western music, jazz, flamenco, Indian, Persian music and many others. Their latest project, The Band Beyond Borders, dives even deeper in modern harmonies, hypnotic grooves and profound feeling, and features french-indian tabla player Prabhu Edouard and swiss-indian violinist Baiju Bhatt, as well as swiss saxophonist Valentin Conus. This concert is curated and created by the Pro Helvetia Swiss Arts Council. Line-up: Amine M'Raihi - Oud Hamza M'Raihi - Qanoun Valentin Conus - Saxophone Baiju Bhatt - Violon Prabhu Edouard - Tablas et Percussions

