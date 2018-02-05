RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Thursday, February 8, 2018 - 19:15 to Friday, February 9, 2018 - 11:45
Venue: 

Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Entry: Rs. 999/- onwards
The Quarter is pleased to announce our showcase event with the globally celebrated , Grammy nominated Jazz-fusion maestro, John McLaughlin. This legendary British guitarist and composer, John McLaughlin and his band the 4th Dimension will be performing a rare concert in India, presented by The Quarter at the Royal Opera House. Featuring Cameroonian bassist, Etienne Mbappe, British pianist and drummer, Gary Husband, and Mumbai-based drummer and The Quarter’s artistic director, Ranjit Barot, the 4th Dimension is McLaughlin’s longest-running ensemble until date. Since its formation in 2007, the group has released five universally acclaimed albums including 2010’s Grammy-nominated To The One. The concert here will feature tracks from its most recent efforts, 2015’s Black Light and 2017’s Live at Ronnie Scott’s along with material from McLaughlin’s masterful and path-breaking Mahavishnu Orchestra songbook. Special premium seats​ at Rs.7499​ - ​Includes​ post-show Cocktails & Dinner, Meet & Greet with John McLaughlin & band, and 1 x Poster

other events

8 Feb 2018 - 7:15pm
John McLaughlin and The Fourth Dimension presented by The Quarter
The Quarter is pleased to announce our showcase event with the globally celebrated , Grammy nominate
buy ticket
9 Feb 2018 - 6:30pm
Red Bull Music Presents The Raghu Dixit Project at K.J. Somaiya College
The country’s favourite lungi clad multilingual folk music band will return to Mumbai for a very spe
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Arijit Singh took Pune on a musical ride

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh who is currently on his India Tour, again gave a remarkable performance in Pune. The singer turned the evening spectacular by...read more

2
Sudhir Mishra launches music of 'Daas Dev'

MUMBAI: Sudhir Mishra’s next political thriller film Daas Dev’s music was launched yesterday in a Grand event at Ultra Indian Derby 2018 at...read more

3
Ankit Tiwari praises technological advancements at Whistling Woods International

MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI) seventh season cultural hub, 5th Veda Sessions had singer-composer Ankit Tiwari as their guest. Well the...read more

4
The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar release 'Pray For Me'

MUMBAI: The Weeknd and international Grammy Award-winning superstar Kendrick Lamar have released Pray For Me as the latest single from Black Panther...read more

5
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Ishtehaar' will leave you enthralled

MUMBAI: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who needs no introduction is back in Bollywood with a track for an upcoming release Welcome To New York. It was three...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group