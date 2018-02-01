RadioandMusic
Friday, February 9, 2018 - 18:30
K.J. Somaiya College of Engineering

Mumbai
The country’s favourite lungi clad multilingual folk music band will return to Mumbai for a very special performance in the city, with Red Bull Music Presents The Raghu Dixit Project. The band will play at the college festival, Symphony, along with opening act Mali featuring Tejas.

