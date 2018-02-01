Original Pop-Rock artist - Tejas at The Quarter

RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, February 2, 2018 - 18:30
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Entry: Rs. 999/-
Tejas is an original pop-rock artist from Bombay, India whose music has brought together a community of people who appreciate that a singer-songwriter does not need to be defined by a single genre, but a variety of sounds and landscapes that Tejas now uses to define his own signature sounds. Lineup: Jehangir Jehangir - Drums Tejas - Vocals, Guitar Adil Kurwa - Bass Rohan Rajadhyaksha - Keys Mali - Vocals Rhys Sebastian - Saxophone

