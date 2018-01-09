RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 19:45
Venue: 

Nehru Centre, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400018, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 500 - Rs. 2000
Artists - Osman Mir A musical programme with the famed singer Osman Mir performing live. Osman Mir is one melodious name in the music industry who has gained popularity and experience in last 15 years. He started out as a tabla player and went on to garner fame as a singer, especially in Gujarati folk, devotional music and ghazals. His trademark renditions of Maadi Taru Kanku, Kesariya Balam, Mann Mor Bani, have become a rage with audiences and have established him as a versatile singer. With Ramleela and Bezubaan Ishq, he has entered the spectrum of Bollywood as well.

10 Jan 2018 - 7:30pm
Upaj: Zakir Hussain, Niladri Kumar, Zubin Balaporia and Mohini Dey
Artists - Ustad Zakir Hussain, Niladri Kumar, Zubin Balaporia, Mohini Dey .UPAJ literally means 
10 Jan 2018 - 8:00pm
Karaoke Nights @ The Irish House Delhi
Whether you want to test your singing skills, hum boozy anthems with the crowd or just scream Adam L
