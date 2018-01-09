RadioandMusic
Date: 
Friday, February 2, 2018 - 20:00
Venue: 

Ravindra Natya Mandir, Near Siddhi Vinayak Temple, Sayani Road, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400025, India

Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 200 - Rs. 1500
Artists-Alok Katdare, Shailaja Subramanian, Sampada Goswami. The melodious renditions will be power packed by an ornamental live orchestra of 35 Top Musicians from Hindi Film Industry showcasing their ultimate brilliance. The 35 piece live orchestra will be inclusive of Violin Section, Percussion, Flute, Saxophone, Trumpet,trombone and much more contemporary instruments with top musicians from bollywood.The aesthetic blending of accomplished vocalists and 40 superb instrumentalists will be plattering a sumptuous musical treat to the audience.

