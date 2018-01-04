Karaoke Nights @ The Irish House Delhi

RadioandMusic
Whether you want to test your singing skills, hum boozy anthems with the crowd or just scream Adam Levine lyrics, there’s a sing-along space waiting for you to own it. Recently launched, The Irish House, Nehru Place has got the lowdown on karaoke sessions on 10 January 2018, 8pm onward! Pull in your friends and colleagues to your favourite neighbourhood pub to sing those epic classics or pop numbers by Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson while you dig into awesome food and lots of chilled beers. Hit the karaoke bar, grab the mic, down some drinks and you can get a chance to win some free dinner vouchers if your performance rocks the house. So head to The Irish House with your squad on 10 January 2018 to find the hidden talent amongst your friends, or just have a blast singing out loud!

