RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Sunday, December 17, 2017 - 07:30
Venue: 

Prithvi Theatre

Select City: 
Mumbai
‘Udayswar@Prithvi’ is a rare and truly unique acoustic experience of Indian Classical Music to be enjoyed in its pure form, in the manner it was originally designed, for an intimate Baithak. Growing interest and enthusiasm amongst audiences of all ages to attend morning concerts has led to Pancham Nishad & Prithvi Theatre both active in promoting and developing the performing arts to come together to present ‘Udayswar@Prithvi’, a concert of morning ragas of the second prahar. The intimacy and excellent acoustics of Prithvi Theatre offers an unadulterated exchange of music between the artiste and the audience making it a refreshing and rejuvenating experience unlike any other in today's age of microphones and amplification. ‘Udayswar@Prithvi’ is held on every 3rd Sunday of the month and features various vocal & Instrumental artistes. Till date, it has featured Devaki Pandit, Budhaditya Mukherjee, Prasad Khaparde, Sangeeta Shankar, Manjusha Patil, Mohi Baha’ud-din Dagar, Raghunandan Panshikar, Rupak Kulkarni, Shuchismita Das, Milind & Yadnesh Raikar, Jayateerth Mevundi, Tejashree Amonkar, Satish Vyas, Ulhas Kashalkar, Shakir Khan, Rahul Deshpande, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shubha Mudgal, Sabir Khan, Rashid Khan, Brij Narayan, Arati Anklikar Tikekar, Manju Mehta, Pelva Naik & Ganpati Bhat.

other events

17 Dec 2017 - 7:30am
Flute maestro Pandit Ronu Majumdar's solo performance in Udayswar@Prithvi
‘Udayswar@Prithvi’ is a rare and truly unique acoustic experience of Indian Classical Music to be en
buy ticket
23 Dec 2017 - 4:00pm
Live In Concert - SANAM Delhi
Greetings to all! The much anticipated concert is finally here. NEU GRAM-O-PHONE is proud to a
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Raftaar joins 'Roadies Xtreme' as gang leader

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar has been roped in to appear in the upcoming stunt-based reality show Roadies Xtreme as a gang leader.Raftaar will be seen as...read more

2
Ellie Goulding smitten by new beau

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding is reportedly smitten with her new boyfriend Caspar Jopling.Goulding is getting serious with the art dealer and has...read more

3
Bieber's mother shares 'special bond' with Gomez

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette says she has a "special bond" with his girlfriend Selena Gomez.Gomez, 25, has rekindled her...read more

4
Challenges of recreating songs: Composers decode

MUMBAI: As Bollywood continues to recreate some of its cult classic songs, composers say giving a fresh touch to an old song is quite challenging as...read more

5
BB Ki Vines, Vidya Vox among top 10 creators of 2017: YouTube

MUMBAI: American singer Vidya Iyer (known as Vidya Vox), comedian-singer Bhuvan Bam aka BB Ki Vines and Nisha Madhulika, a vegetarian Indian YouTube...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group