Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, December 8, 2017 - 21:00
Venue: 

Club Vortex, 5th Floor, Crystal Shoppers Paradise, Linking Road, Bandra West

Select City: 
Mumbai
India’s largest 2-Day multi genre concert through their unique property, Comio EVC 365 have hosted a number of successful gigs across the country for music enthusiasts. This time, Comio EVC 365 comes to Mumbai with a special gig at Vortex featuring Lost Stories. Lost Stories, an Indian DJ/Producer duo composed of Prayag Mehta and Rishabh Joshi are widely known for their official remixes for Alan Walker's "Faded" andOneRepublic's "Wherever I Go". Lost Stories began their journey in 2009 and rose to prominence when their single ‘False Promises’ was released on Tiësto’s Black Hole Recordings. More support followed as the likes of Armin Van Buuren supported the track with multiple plays on his ASOT shows.

