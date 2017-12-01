RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, December 8, 2017 - 19:30
Venue: 

Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, 2nd Floor, Sion

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Free, on first come first basis.
Musical treat for the connoisseurs of music as Sumedha Desai talented and versatile vocalist from Goa will perform in the monthly series of ‘Sursagar’- a rising star every month accompanied by Vibhav Khandolkar on (Tabla) and Siddesh Bicholkar on (Harmonium)

other events

8 Dec 2017 - 7:30pm
Sursagar with Sumedha Desai
Musical treat for the connoisseurs of music as Sumedha Desai talented and versatile vocalist from Go
buy ticket
23 Dec 2017 - 4:00pm
Live In Concert - SANAM Delhi
Greetings to all! The much anticipated concert is finally here. NEU GRAM-O-PHONE is proud to a
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Music industry applauds Rabbani Khan on 'Naina'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Rabbani Khan recently released his new single Naina. The track is composed and sung by him. Naina is a romantic song that...read more

2
Gorgon City delivers ‘Grooves on the Vinyl’ EP on their REALM imprint

MUMBAI: Highly acclaimed UK duo Gorgon City have unveiled their new 4-track EP, titled Grooves On the Vinyl on their REALM imprint, with early club...read more

3
Martin Garrix and David Guetta unleash new track and video 'So Far Away'

MUMBAI: A particularly laidback offering from this powerhouse duo, the track features beautiful male and female vocals from Jamie Scott and Romy Dya...read more

4
Aisha’s debut album ‘Naaz’ reflects the woman of today's India

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter, contemporary dancer and certified music therapist, Aisha Ali Chopra decided to narrate her thoughts, experiences, and...read more

5
TIMEOUT 72 reveals its magnificent stages

MUMBAI: There’s more to music festivals than just music and TIMEOUT 72 is exploring it. This three-day festival that’s set to take place in Vagator...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group