Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 21:00
Venue: 

BKC Dive, B Wing Ground Floor, Pinnacle Corporate Park Next to Trade Center BKC, Mumbai 98

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
NO Cover Charge/ Free Entry
Get ready to party with Smirnoff Experience presents DJ KAN-i who graces the decks at BKC Dive this weekend. Grab 'em dancing shoes and head straight to BKC Dive for a fun night featuring one of India’s best Hip Hop DJ who will spin some awesome beats!

