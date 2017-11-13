RadioandMusic
Date: 
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 21:30
Khar AntiSocial

Mumbai
The event is hosted by Mae Thomas. the fourth edition features Bangalore based folk-rock band Swarathma

other events

16 Nov 2017 - 8:00pm
AXN Karaoke Nights​ @ The Irish House Delhi
Whether you want to test your singing skills, hum boozy anthems with the crowd or just scream Adam L
16 Nov 2017 - 9:30pm
Maed In India V 4.0 ft Swarathma
The event is hosted by Mae Thomas.
top# 5 articles

1
Beyonce, Jay Z photographed with twin kids

Beyonce, Jay Z photographed with twin kids MUMBAI: Star couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Zs twin children Rumi and Sir were photographed for the first...read more

2
Shankar Mahadevan happy to perform with sons on 'MTV Unplugged'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan says he is happy to perform with both his sons Siddharth and Shivam for the show MTV Unplugged."I am glad...read more

3
Lionel Richie approves daughter, Disick's relationship

MUMBAI: Singer Lionel Richie has approved his daughter Sofia Richies relationship with reality TV personality Scott Disick. "He's good. He's been...read more

4
India lacks a music industry: Singer Papon Angaraag

MUMBAI: Singer Papon, known as much for popularising Assamese folk music as for tracks like Jiyein Kyun, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Bulleya and Kaun Mera,...read more

5
Carrie Underwood injured

MUMBAI: Singer Carrie Underwood broke her wrist and suffered other injuries after falling outside her home here. "On Friday night, Carrie Underwood...read more

