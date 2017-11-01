RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 19:00
Venue: 

TATA Theatre

Entry Details: 
Tickets: `1,000, 800, 500 & 300/- (plus GST)
Austrian band Worry Later has several brass instruments and will play music from their latest album Humpty Bump.The repertory of this ensemble is mostly compiled by original compositions of themselves, which provide the basis for their outstanding personal statements and unique expressions in contemporary European Jazz music. Altogether, this musicians, present a unique program and impress not only with their solistic highlights but also with the distinctive sound in this Jazz-formation. After long term engagements in all Viennese Jazz clubs WORRY LATER is one of the most well-rehearsed groups and present themselves as an euphoric ensemble. Not only in their hometown they attract large audiences and have a continuing influence on contemporary jazz musicians. WORRY LATER have played at jazz festivals throughout Europe as well as at International Jazz Festivals in the USA, Cuba, Israel, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Russia, Mongolia, Mexico, Tunisia, Ukraine, India, Nepal and South-Africa.

