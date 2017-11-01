RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 19:00
Venue: 

TATA Theatre

Entry Details: 
Tickets: `1,000, 800, 500 & 300/- (plus GST)
Italian jazz vocalist Simona Molinari will excite fans of this art form when she performs ‘Loving Ella’ for the First Lady of jazz. Mauro Ottolini will be a special guest in her band. Ella Fitzgerald, undisputed queen of jazz music, was a reference point for Simona Molinari who wanted to tribute her with a great tour. The concert will consist of a narrative journey where Simona Molinari will play the songs that marked the career of the singer and some biographical anecdotes of Ella’s controversial private life: debuts, love affairs, passions, disease. A show that would be a travel experience to the discovery of the inner and outer world of the singer who was called the "First Lady of Song". On the stage with Simona there will be a special guest, the great musician Mauro Ottolini, one of the most important musicians of the new italian jazz scene, voted by various magazines as best trombonist and arranger. He collaborated with great musicians like Enrico Rava, Franco D'Andrea, Gianluca Petrella, Francesco Bearzatti, e Vinicio Capossela and he played and recorded with many names of the national and international scene

