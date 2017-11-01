RadioandMusic
Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 19:00
TATA Theatre

Tickets: `1,000, 800, 500 & 300/- (plus GST)
The Greg Banaszak Quintet from the US will include Theron Brown on piano, Christopher Anderson on slide trombone, Gianluca Liberatore on upright bass and Aron Nyro on drums. Banaszak played a masterful set on his alto saxophone at the NCPA a few years ago of ‘Bird with Strings’ – the music of Charlie Parker.This concert will feature an elegant tribute to the jazz icons that created the foundation of what is deemed today's’ modern jazz standard. The evening begins with the Miles Davis beloved standard Solar. They then continue their musical journey to a hard swinging blues by Banaszak’s mentor, Jackie Mclean. Blues Inn recorded on the most celebrated Blue Note album Jackie’s Bag.

