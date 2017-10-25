RadioandMusic
Friday, November 3, 2017 - 01:00
International Trade Expo Centre Limited A-11, Expo Drive, NH-24, Sector-62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Varanasi
Rs 250 onwards
ELP brings to you an International Food festival like none before where you can eat all you want and party all you want with the people you love. With over expected 50,000 attendees, 100 outlets and more than 20 celebrity artists approx, you will get to eat, drink and mingle at the ELP food festival, while dancing to live music, enjoy celebrity performances, live stand up comedy, cooking sessions, competitions, game and so much more. You do not want to miss the perfect way to spend your weekend with friends and family.

