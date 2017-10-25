Makoto Kuriya - Creative Jazz Ensemble

The Piano Man Jazz Club 7/22 , south delhi
The Piano Man Jazz Club 7/22 , south delhi
MUMBAI: The Diwali release Golmaal Again which earned around Rs 88 crore last weekend released its new song, a recreated song. Aate Jaate from the...read more
MUMBAI: Rajkumar Rao, the cute looking man who has always won hearts for his beautiful smile and remarkable acting is back with Shaadi Main Zaroor...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-actor Aditya Narayan will soon be a part of Colors’ reality show Entertainment Ki Raat. The show will air on the Viacom 18 channel in...read more
MUMBAI: Halloween is not about being timid and shy, it’s about being fearless. Budweiser brings the biggest ever Halloween experience to India with...read more
MUMBAI: Iconic Indian classical vocalist Girija Devi passed away here on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said. She was 88. "She...read more