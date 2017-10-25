Makoto Kuriya - Creative Jazz Ensemble

RadioandMusic
Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - 21:00
The Piano Man Jazz Club 7/22 , south delhi

Delhi
Creative Jazz Ensemble from Japan led by Pianist Makoto Kuriya. (Co-organized by the Japan Foundation, New Delhi) Makoto Kuriya (Piano) : While studying linguistics at West Virginia University in the United States, Makoto started to perform for live audiences. After graduation, he worked for the University of Pittsburgh as a jazz lecturer and, at the same time, actively performed as a jazz pianist in various places on the East Coast, joining the Grammy-award-winner Chuck Mangione and playing with many other jazz virtuosos. In recent years, he has been active worldwide, conducting more than 10 European tours with his own group, as well as Australian and Brazilian tours with performances in Morocco, Taiwan, and Egypt. He collaborates with many musicians from inside and outside Japan regardless of genre and has produced a lot of musicians and worked on videos and theme music as a composer and music producer. Yoshida Jiro (Guitar) : Jiro started to play piano at five and classical guitar at six. He moved to Tokyo when he was 18 and started his professional career as a studio musician. After that, he moved to the United States after listening to Miles Davis. He entered the Berklee College of Music, and after graduation, worked for Berklee as a lecturer. From 1990, he performed full time in New York. He played with an extremely wide variety of musicians and groups, including Cyndi Lauper, the Brecker Brothers, Eddie Gomez, the L.A. Symphony, and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Up to now, he has played in more than 10,000 productions inside and outside Japan. In 2003, he was appointed a goodwill ambassador for the UN WAFUNIF. In April 2015, he released a hybrid-disc album titled A Pastel Shade from Sony Music Records, which won high praise.

Creative Jazz Ensemble from Japan led by Pianist Makoto Kuriya. (Co-organized by the Japan Founda
