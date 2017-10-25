RadioandMusic
Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 16:00
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar New Delhi, Delhi 110003

Delhi
Greetings to all! The much anticipated concert is finally here. NEU GRAM-O-PHONE is proud to announce that the date for the Sanam concert has been finalised as part of our #PledgeTour. The #PledgeTour is an initiative from us, following the #NoWorldWithoutGirls motto. The tour will take place in the major cities of India including Delhi. Sanam band is amongst India’s top 10 independent YouTube Channel Artist, India’s biggest music artist on the digital platform and the fastest growing YouTube Channel in the country. You are invited to catch them live on the 23rd of December in Delhi. Keep following us to get details about location and availability of tickets. Limited tickets only so don’t let the moment pass.

