RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, December 1, 2017 - 18:15
Venue: 

One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar, Bhikaji cama place, New Delhi

Entry Details: 
Rs 600 (Phase 1)
Kicking up the jam will be Joost LIjbaart, one of the most respected exponents of drumming on the Scandinavian scene – and that is saying a lot, considering that some of the most innovative jazz is being crafted in the region’s jazz conservatories. Lijbaart performs at the opening of the Jazz India Circuit in Delhi.

other events

25 Oct 2017 - 9:00pm
Makoto Kuriya - Creative Jazz Ensemble
Creative Jazz Ensemble from Japan led by Pianist Makoto Kuriya. (Co-organized by the Japan Founda
buy ticket
26 Oct 2017 - 7:00pm
Tribute to ABBA Live in Bangalore
If you’re looking for a band, be it a corporate function or festival you just can’t go wrong booking
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Freezing on national TV took a toll on me: Mellissa Dessa

Acoustic/Indie artiste based in Mumbai, Mellissa Dessa is also a Fashion Designer by profession. Mellissa has been charming people with her tunes...read more

2
Girija Devi's mortal remains to be brought to Sangeet Research Academy

MUMBAI: The mortal remains of iconic Indian classical vocalist Girija Devi, who died on Tuesday, will be brought to the ITC Sangeet Research Academy...read more

3
Javed Ali's first Gujarati song 'Ankhon Ma Tu' is out

MUMBAI: V Music releases Ankhon Ma Tu from the movie Hu Tara Ishq Maa, a romantic song sung by Javed Ali and Pamela Jain, while lyrics are penned by...read more

4
'Aate Jaate' a soulful romantic number

MUMBAI: The Diwali release Golmaal Again which earned around Rs 88 crore last weekend released its new song, a recreated song. Aate Jaate from the...read more

5
Fazilpuria raps in 'Pallo Latke' from 'Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana'

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Rao, the cute looking man who has always won hearts for his beautiful smile and remarkable acting is back with Shaadi Main Zaroor...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group