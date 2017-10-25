India International Centre No.40, Max Mueller Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
India International Centre No.40, Max Mueller Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
MUMBAI: Gifted with a resonating magical voice that captivated the refined listeners of Hindustani classical music for generations, Girija Devi...read more
MUMBAI: Iconic Indian classical vocalist Girija Devi passed away here on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said. She was 88. "She...read more
MUMBAI: The second edition of Basar confluence, aimed at bringing artists from around the country to celebrate the traditional culture and...read more
Acoustic/Indie artiste based in Mumbai, Mellissa Dessa is also a Fashion Designer by profession. Mellissa has been charming people with her tunes...read more
MUMBAI: The mortal remains of iconic Indian classical vocalist Girija Devi, who died on Tuesday, will be brought to the ITC Sangeet Research Academy...read more