RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 21:00
Venue: 

Wadia International Center (Bombay Dyeing), Pandhurang Budhkar Marg Worli Mumbai - 400025, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 500
Twelve Foot Ninja is a metal band from Melbourne, Victoria that released its debut album Silent Machine in 2012. The band consists of Kin (vocals), Russ (drums), Stevic (guitar), Damon (bass) and Rohan (guitar). They won Best New Talent at the 2014 Revolver Golden Gods Awards (America's only hard rock music awards) as well as two listener-voted awards from SiriusXM's Liquid Metal the year before. The band broke a world record for the most amount crowd funded for a music video. Their first headline tour of Europe 2017 sold out four of the seven UK shows.

other events

26 Oct 2017 - 8:00pm
Fantasy for Two
'Fantasy for Two' is a one-piano, four-hands, western classical concert by two experienced
buy ticket
26 Oct 2017 - 8:30pm
Rooh The soul - Thursday Live!
Rooh is the reflection of one’s body... Connected to the body yet Detached...
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Tanishk Bagchi toys with Atmos-pop for 'Raat Baaki' remake

MUMBAI: Music composer Tanishk Bagchi says he has experimented with Atmos-pop -- a new genre of sound -- for Ittefaq Se, a remake of the 1980s'...read more

2
Freezing on national TV took a toll on me: Mellissa Dessa

Acoustic/Indie artiste based in Mumbai, Mellissa Dessa is also a Fashion Designer by profession. Mellissa has been charming people with her tunes...read more

3
Shekhar Ravjiani shares his positive thoughts on Twitter

MUMBAI: While there is so much negativity around us, we have Shekhar Ravjiani who does shower his positive thoughts on Twitter. Apart from thanking...read more

4
Local singers from J and K enthrall connoisseurs at cultural evening in Jammu

NEW DELHI: Singers Manju Bala, Gursharan Kour, Satveer Jamwal, Anil Raina, Karanveer Malhotra and Sham Sajan enthralled the audiences with their...read more

5
Priscilla Presley denies quitting Scientology

MUMBAI: Actress and former wife of the late American singer Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley has not quit the Church of Scientology, despite reports...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group