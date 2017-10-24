RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Saturday, October 28, 2017 - 22:00
Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004, India

Mumbai
Rs. 799
For one-night-only, Kolkata-based electro-pop duo Parekh & Singh, best known for the video hits ‘I Love You Baby, I Love You Doll’ and ‘Ghost’, will perform an all-covers show. At the gig, the duo, made up of singer and multi-instrumentalist Nischay Parekh and percussionist Jivraj Singh, will pay tribute to their musical influences from both the past and the present. The set list, says Parekh, will feature tunes “that have held a special place in our life”. Expect to hear everything from Donald Fagen to Drake.

