Rooh The soul - Thursday Live!

Gig Guide
Date: 
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 20:30
Venue: 

Sharyans Audeu, Fun Cinema Lane, Near Balaji Telefilms, Off Veera Desai, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 500(Cover)
Rooh is the reflection of one’s body... Connected to the body yet Detached... Our Music touches the Rooh, ones Soul, depth, still unexplored & undefined... We cover Bollywood, Bollywood Sufi, Bollywood Retro, Punjabi and Western and Hindi mash-ups.

