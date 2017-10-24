Rooh The soul - Thursday Live!

Sharyans Audeu, Fun Cinema Lane, Near Balaji Telefilms, Off Veera Desai, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053
MUMBAI: The Diwali release Golmaal Again which earned around Rs 88 crore last weekend released its new song, a recreated song. Aate Jaate from the...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood’s pop king Daler Mehndi was performing at a concert in the city of joy Kolkata. During the occasion, iconic playback singer Asha...read more
MUMBAI: Music composer Tanishk Bagchi says he has experimented with Atmos-pop -- a new genre of sound -- for Ittefaq Se, a remake of the 1980s'...read more
Acoustic/Indie artiste based in Mumbai, Mellissa Dessa is also a Fashion Designer by profession. Mellissa has been charming people with her tunes...read more
MUMBAI: While there is so much negativity around us, we have Shekhar Ravjiani who does shower his positive thoughts on Twitter. Apart from thanking...read more