RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 17:00
Venue: 

P.J. Hindu Gymkhana

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 500
Celebrating yet another year on the road, the Red Bull Tour Bus returns to Mumbai for its fourth anniversary gig, Off The Roof. The gig will be headlined by composer and singer Amit Trivedi (live), and progressive metal band Skyharbor, who will make their debut atop the bus. Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, ambient electronic music artist Komorebi and rock band When Chai Met Toast complete the line-up.

other events

14 Oct 2017 - 5:00pm
Amit Trivedi, Skyharbor, Prateek Kuhad and more to play at Red Bull Tour Bus Off The Roof 2017
Celebrating yet another year on the road, the Red Bull Tour Bus returns to Mumbai for its fourth ann
buy ticket
14 Oct 2017 - 7:00pm
Bengaluru!! Sun Raha Hai Na Tu Ankit Tiwari Live In Concert
One of the most-awaited concert in Bengaluru.
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Badshah gets Hard Kaur furious

MUMBAI: Celebrities have had tiffs with journalist in the past and they have maintained their decorum.  But at The Rising Mixtape Vol 1 success...read more

2
'Jogi' from 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' start of a cute love story

MUMBAI: The first song from upcoming release Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is out and we must say the song will make you fall in love again. Jogi featuring...read more

3
Tyga sued by former business partner

MUMBAI: Rapper Tyga has been sued by his former associate Chuon Guen Lee. Lee has accused Tyga of setting up ancillary companies to avoid settling a...read more

4
AR Rahman and Sony Music India pay tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sony Music India has come up with a lyrical version of his song Gurus Of Peace. The song Gurus Of Peace was the song by AR Rahman along with...read more

5
Singer Tamar Braxton hospitalised

MUMBAI: Singer Tamar Braxton has been hospitalised after suffering an adverse reaction to anti-flu medication. The 40-year-old was rushed to a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group