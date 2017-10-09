We Are Connected Kolkata

RadioandMusic
Date: 
Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 15:00
Venue: 

New Town Eco Park: Kolkata, Major Arterial Road (South-East), Action Area II, New Town, Kolkata, West Bengal 700156, India

Select City: 
Kolkata
Entry Details: 
Student Ticket: Rs.750 GA Phase 1: Rs.999 VIP Phase 1:Rs.3000
Armin van Buuren For the first time in Kolkata, What's in D Name and Blue Olive Studios bring to you, a party like never before. Featuring 1 Mega Headliner, 4 International Artists and 3 Indian Artists, the line-up features the best of the lot from the global dance music circuit. What is We Are Connected? As the sky fades to black and the stars appear, a citizen of Kolkata drifts away in his mind and raises the question... are we all connected? Can I reach out to someone I don't know and become connected? Yes you can, because WE ARE CONNECTED.

