Date: 
Saturday, October 28, 2017 - 17:00
Venue: 

Purandara Bhavan: Bengaluru, 8th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Indira Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038, India

Bengaluru
Rs 300- Rs. 800
In order to multiply the joy this Diwali, Mitramandal is bringing to you a Marathi concert, Phite Andharache Jale. Prepare yourself for a treat of evergreen songs by Shri. Sudhir Phadke and Shri Shridhar Phadke, being performed live by Shri. Shridhar Phadke. These songs are cherished by generations of Marathi musicconnoisseurs.

