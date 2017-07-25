RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 19:00
Venue: 

Experimental Theatre

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
200
The Young Talent concert series, now in its 28th year, presents three young pianists who are carving a niche for themselves in the world of music. Nupur Ballal, 12, began piano at age 4 and has performed extensively abroad. Her recital will include the works of Bach, Haydn and Prokofiev. Tavan Shah, 19, has performed in India and abroad. He will perform the works of Mozart and Chopin. Daniella Alphonso, 20, is the recipient of many prizes for the piano, and also plays the violin. Her recital will include the works of Beethoven and Mendelssohn.

explore RNM

