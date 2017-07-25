RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, August 4, 2017 - 19:30 to Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 23:45
Venue: 

Jamshed Bhabha Theatre,

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
`2,625, 2,250, 1,875, 1,350, 900, 600 & 450/- (Members)`3,500, 3,000, 2,500, 1,800, 1,200, 800 & and 600/- (Public) (Inclusive of GST)
Gandhi – The Musical is the story of this remarkable man's journey over time, his experiences and experiments with truth. This grand musical throws light upon the making of the Mahatma. Apart from the freedom struggle, the musical also touches upon his personal life. An extravaganza comprising over 16 original songs and dances across a variety of genres, it showcases spectacular sets that depict the era of the man that shaped an entire nation.

